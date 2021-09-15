Sept. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Sept. 15. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Keep the rain gear handy today as a cold front pushes through.

It won’t rain all day, but there are rain chances all day!

Any downpours or showers stay isolated this morning before becoming more scattered this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain may give some an inch of rain or less while others stay dry. Rain chances drop after midnight.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are looking for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the cottages at Veterans Village.

Voters in two Region 8 school districts cast their ballots on two proposed millage increases.

Despite being understaffed, the director of Jonesboro’s homeless program remains hopeful for the future.

A man who calls himself Northeast Arkansas’s “Predator Pursuer” has found himself being banned from a local business.

