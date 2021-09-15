Energy Alert
Student says pro-life resolution is harmful to women’s rights

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State University student says Jonesboro’s pro-life resolution is pointless and unnecessary.

Aliah Rowe, the president of Young Democrats at A-State, says the resolution is harmful to women’s reproductive rights, like promoting pro-life days and festivals.

“Banning something isn’t the way to get rid of something. There’s plenty of ways to get rid of unwanted pregnancies, one of those being money towards a male birth control option, common sense, sex education,” said Rowe.

Rowe says she fears the consequences if other cities and counties adopt pro-life resolutions, like in Jackson County, which approved a resolution on Thursday.

She says if a city wants to be pro-life, it should focus on its homeless population and veterans.

The resolution will be discussed by the Public Services Committee on Sept. 21.

Region 8 News reached out to Councilman Bobby Long Tuesday, the resolution’s sponsor, for comment. He has not returned our call.

