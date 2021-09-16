Arkansas State football plays at Washington Saturday

GAME 3: Arkansas State (1-1) at Washington (0-2)

Sept. 18, 2021 | Husky Stadium Seattle, Wash. | 3:15 p.m. (CT)

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)

Matt Stolz (pxp), Phillip Butterfield (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)

Television: Pac-12 Network

JB Long (pxp), Max Browne (analyst)

Live Stats: AStateStats.com

Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay

ON TAP: Following a pair of home games to begin its 2021 campaign, Arkansas State returns to action Saturday with its first road test of the season at Pac-12 foe Washington. The contest will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, and every A-State football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. The live broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).

THE PRINCIPALS: Playing two consecutive home games to start a season for the first time since 1987, the Red Wolves knocked off Central Arkansas 40-21 to start the year before falling 55-50 against Memphis the following week in a game that came down to the final play. A preseason Top-25 team, Washington will enter the contest with an 0-2 record after falling 13-7 at home against Montana and 31-10 at Michigan.

HEAD COACH BUTCH JONES: Butch Jones was announced as the Red Wolves’ 31st all-time head football coach on December 12, 2020. Jones not only brought 11 years of head-coaching experience at the NCAA FBS level with him to Jonesboro after previous stops leading the football programs at Tennessee (2013-17), Cincinnati (2010-12) and Central Michigan (2007-09), but he also spent the last three seasons (2018-20) working as part of Nick Saban’s staff at national-power Alabama. During Jones’ first 11 seasons serving as a head coach, his teams combined to win four conference championships, played in eight bowl games and finished ranked in the AP Top 25 five times. He has coached a combined 77 all-conference honorees and 27 NFL Draft picks.

DEBUT GAMES: Butch Jones is A-State’s 31st all-time head coach, but became just the 11th to claim a victory in his first ever game at the school. Each of the two head coaches (Blake Anderson and Bryan Harsin) immediately preceding Jones won their initial games, but Harsin in 2013 was actually the first to do so since Larry Lacewell in 1979, snapping a streak of seven head coaches to drop their debuts. A-State’s head coaches to win their first game at the school include Jones (2021), Anderson (2014), Harsin, Lacewell, Bill Davidson (1971), Gene Harlow (1955), Glen Harmeson (1954), Bill Adams (1939), Jack Dale (1931), Bill Stanley (1924) and Clint Young (1913). Among the same group, Davidson was the last to win his first two games in 1971.

THE ARKANSAS STATE - WASHINGTON SERIES: The Red Wolves are traveling to Seattle this week for their first ever matchup against Washington, which is their first against a Pac-12 member since playing USC in 2015.

A-STATE vs PAC-12 CONFERENCE: Arkansas State is set to face a current member of the Pac-12 for just the third time in school history. The Red Wolves’ only other two meetings against a current member of the league came in their 2012 season opener at No. 5 Oregon (L, 57-34)and in 2015 at No. 8 USC (L, 55-6).

FAMILY TIES: Research indicates that Butch Jones is one of nine FBS head coaches in the nation with a son currently playing at an FBS institution. Adam Jones, one of Jones’ three sons, is currently a redshirt freshman wide receiver for the Red Wolves after transferring from Central Michigan to A-State after Jones accepted the Red Wolves’ head coaching position. Jones’ oldest son, Alex, is also in his first season in an offensive quality control position for the Red Wolves. His youngest son, Andrew, is a member of the freshman football team at Valley View in Jonesboro.

AN A-STATE VICTORY WOULD: give the Red Wolves their first victory in school history over a Pac-12 member . . . mark the second straight season it has defeated a Power 5 conference opponent (W 35-31 at Kansas State last year) and it give the Red Wolves three victories over a P5 team since moving to FBS status in 1992 (also won 18-14 at Texas A&M in 2008) . . . give the Red Wolves a winning record after three games for the first time since 2018 and just the sixth time since moving to FBS status in 1992 (2021, 2018, 2013, 2008, 2003, 1995).

