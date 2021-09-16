Arkansas State reveals new court, upgrades at First National Bank Arena

First National Bank Arena, home of Arkansas State volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball, has a new court, Arkansas State Athletics revealed Thursday. The playing surface recently arrived and will see its first contest when volleyball plays South Alabama on October 1. In addition to the new surface, new digital scorer’s tables will enhance the gameday experience at Arkansas State.

“From the outset of this project, we emphasized this was an opportunity to roll out a high-visibility product that really captured the unique elements of our brand, school colors and marks,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen. “We’ve accomplished that with this design, giving us a new volleyball and basketball court that does a fantastic job showcasing our brand. I want to commend our design team and the work Connor Sports did bringing our vision to life with the construction of the court. I believe we have a final product that everyone associated with Arkansas State University can be proud of, and we are excited for fans to see it in person and cheer the Red Wolves on to victory.”

The new hardwood court features Scarlet and Black surrounding the boundaries with Arkansas State Red Wolves on opposite baselines. The A-State block logo is at center court with the Red Wolf logo stretched the length and width of the floor inside the boundaries. The court markings are black with the Sun Belt Conference logo just below each free throw line.

A-State has also acquired new scorer’s tables for the sidelines. The digital tables will complement the high-definition LED video displays in the four corners of the arena.

Season tickets to see the Red Wolves inside First National Bank Arena are on sale now. Season tickets are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.