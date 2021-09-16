Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s soccer hosts South Alabama Friday in SBC showdown

By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES 3-3-1 (0-0-0 SBC) vs. SOUTH ALABAMA JAGUARS 4-2-0 (0-0-0 SBC)

SEPTEMBER 17 | 3:00 PM | JONESBORO, ARK. | ESPN+

YEAR 22: The 2021 season marks the 22nd season of soccer at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves hold an all-time record of 129-232-34 (.370).

TRENDING UP: A-State has a 24-14-6 (.614) record since the start of the 2019 season with 23 shutouts in those 44 matches.

WHAT’S BACK: The Red Wolves returned 10 starters and 15 letterwinners from the 2020-21 squad that posted an 11-5-1 record, tied for the most wins in program history.

FOREVER YOUNG: Of the 30 players on the roster, 21 are listed as freshmen. Of the 21, eight played for A-State last season while two are transfers and 11 are true-freshmen.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: In the match against Kansas, A-State started eight freshmen, four true-freshmen and four second-year freshmen. On the season, freshmen have accounted for 62.1 percent of the minutes played.

RECORD HOLDER (PART ONE): Fifth-year senior Sarah Sodoma holds program records in points (77), goals (31), game-winning goals (9), shots (205) and shots on goal (115). She is second in multiple goal games (4) and assists (15). Her 31 goals rank 12th-most among active players in NCAA Division I soccer. She is one start and game played away from setting the program record in each category.

