ASU Alumni Association announces selections for Distinguished Alumni

JONESBORO, Ark. (A-STATE/KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Alumni Association announced Thursday its selections for the annual Distinguished Alumni Awards.

This year’s honorees are George R. Cotton Sr. of Pine Bluff, Rickey L. Miles, and Dennis Zolper, both of Jonesboro.

Cotton has worked as a fundraiser for nearly 30 years and is the vice chancellor for institutional advancement at the University of Arkansas–Pine Bluff.

Miles has owned a local residential and commercial construction firm in Jonesboro for nearly a quarter-century, while Zolper has been an attorney in Jonesboro for 46 years.

The awards will be presented during Arkansas State’s Homecoming Weekend.

