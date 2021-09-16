Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ASU Alumni Association announces selections for Distinguished Alumni

The Arkansas State University Alumni Association announces award selections.
The Arkansas State University Alumni Association announces award selections.(KCRG)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (A-STATE/KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Alumni Association announced Thursday its selections for the annual Distinguished Alumni Awards.

This year’s honorees are George R. Cotton Sr. of Pine Bluff, Rickey L. Miles, and Dennis Zolper, both of Jonesboro.

Cotton has worked as a fundraiser for nearly 30 years and is the vice chancellor for institutional advancement at the University of Arkansas–Pine Bluff.

Miles has owned a local residential and commercial construction firm in Jonesboro for nearly a quarter-century, while Zolper has been an attorney in Jonesboro for 46 years.

The awards will be presented during Arkansas State’s Homecoming Weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
Boil water order issued
A Craighead County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to...
Man arrested on child porn charge
Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling...
Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties
COVID numbers still increased, but did not spike like expected
State is seeing an unexpected COVID trend
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business

Latest News

Jonesboro Municipal Airport officials wait for Department of Transportation EAS decision
Jonesboro Municipal Airport may add a new destination
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that the state of Arkansas will receive up to 98 Afghan...
Up to 100 Afghan refugee cases could be headed to Arkansas, Gov. Hutchinson says
While statewide cases have started to trickle down, one Jonesboro hospital is reporting...
St. Bernards seeing ‘record-breaking’ hospitalizations
Memphis wrestling legends say ‘get your vaccine’
Memphis wrestling legends say ‘get your vaccine’