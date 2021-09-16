Batesville proclaims September reading month

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - September now has a meaning other than just the beginning of Fall for one Region 8 community.

On Sept. 14, Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh signed a proclamation, designating September as a month to focus on making quote, “today’s readers, tomorrow’s leaders.”

The effort was spawned by the RISE Initiative from the Department of Education, which encourages schools to become more involved with their community when it comes to reading.

Batesville Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Douglas said reading has the power to help people in the present and future.

“We hope that as we create stronger readers, that will empower our workforce and strengthen our workforce in Batesville and in Independence County,” Douglas said. “We also hope to bring an awareness to all our parents and community members about what the science and components of reading is.”

Programs will be held every September, headlined by a community book drive that will provide books to local businesses and doctor’s offices, to encourage people to read no matter where they are.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.