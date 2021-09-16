Drier Day Before More Rain This Weekend

Not as wet today after a cold front yesterday. Humidity and temperatures have fallen a little bit, but not a big drop. That may come next week. Moisture surges back north this weekend giving us a few more chances for rain. Any showers and storms likely stay isolated to scattered so some may miss out. Rain chances linger next week until a cold front arrives late Tuesday. This will be our best shot at widespread rain and maybe a few stronger storms. Highs stay in the 80s until the front arrives, 70s possible behind the front. Lower humidity too!

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.