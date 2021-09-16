Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Contractor awarded for phase one of St. Francis River levee project near Kennett, Mo.

Dumey Contracting Inc. has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first...
Dumey Contracting Inc. has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first phase of a project that will improve a St. Francis River mainline levee under-seepage issue near Kennett.(Storyblocks)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dumey Contracting Inc. of Benton, Missouri, has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first phase of a project that will improve a St. Francis River mainline levee under-seepage issue near Kennett.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Memphis District, in partnership with Drainage District No. 48 of Dunklin County, made the announcement on Thursday, September 16.

According to the Corps of Engineers, work on the project is already underway.

Crews are building a six-mile long continuous semi-pervious landslide berm along the levee, which includes drainage work to support the berm construction.

Work is scheduled to continue into the 2022 construction season.

Phase two of the project is expected to be awarded soon.

The second phase will consist of an additional two miles of seepage berm with drainage work along the levee.

The Corps of Engineers said the finished work will eliminate a serious threat to the integrity of the levee and improve its stability.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
Boil water order issued
A Craighead County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to...
Man arrested on child porn charge
Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling...
Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business
COVID numbers still increased, but did not spike like expected
State is seeing an unexpected COVID trend

Latest News

About 1,200 evacuees from Afghanistan are expected to settle in Missouri as part of the first...
Missouri to receive 1,200 Afghan evacuees from first group
Arkansas’ largest school district has ended its mask mandate as the state reported 28 new...
Arkansas’ largest school district ends its mask mandate
Shawna Cash/Elijah Andazola/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Woman pleads not guilty in northwest Arkansas officer’s death
Arkansas veterans will have the opportunity later this month to get their questions answered on...
VA to hold virtual clinic Sept. 23
The Butler County Health Department reported 387 total active cases of COVID-19 as of...
387 active cases of COVID-19 in Butler Co., Mo.