Cup shortage impacting Brookland coffee shops

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Your morning cup of coffee may look a little different as smaller businesses scramble to find plastic cups for iced coffee.

The Ridge Coffee has been struggling to keep plastic cups in stock for months, and owner Shelly Duty says she has been keeping an eye out for restocks.

“It has been difficult,” Duty said.

Duty added the coffee shop made the switch to styrofoam cups for iced coffees because a lot of her customers, but there is also a shortage of those cups “because everyone is switching from plastic to Styrofoam.”

Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company has also been impacted by the cup shortage.

Owner Maegan Broadaway says ordering cups from vendors has been complicated with their inventory updates lagging.

“They would say they have it in stock,” Broadaway said, “we’ll order it, pay for the order, and then we’ll get an out-of-stock notification.”

Broadaway added her money would be held as she is placed on backorder.

Both Brookland coffee shops have said plastic cup vendors would be asking for almost triple their normal price for cups, forcing them to make adjustments.

“We did have to increase our prices a little bit to make up for that,” Duty said.

While Mocha Jo’s has not resorted to raising their prices, Broadaway says she does not blame other businesses for having to go that route.

“It’s really hard to pay your employees and make any kind of money of these when they are absolutely gouging these prices the way they are,” she said.

Broadaway mentioned she has made adjustments in her proportions of syrups and espressos to offset the costs along, and she is in discussion with her team on possibly eliminating some sizes.

“Now, we’re asking our customers—'Hey, would you like to try with this many ounces of espresso instead of this many?’” she said.

As for their next steps, both coffee shops have said they are open to allowing customers to bring their own clean coffee cups for their drink order to save on the cups.

