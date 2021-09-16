Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (9/17/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app(Source: KAIT)

Week 4 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 5A East vs. 4A-3 matchup. 2-0 Nettleton hosts 2-0 Pocahontas. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Raider Field. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch it here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/17/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - September 17th, 2021

Game of the Week: Pocahontas at Nettleton

Rivercrest at Brookland

North Little Rock at West Memphis

Mountain Home at Batesville

Paragould at Trumann

Gosnell at Hoxie

Corning at Salem

Marked Tree at Piggott

Newport at Lonoke

McCrory at Baptist Prep

Caruthersville at Kennett

Canceled: Cross County at Barton

