Football Friday Night (9/17/21)
Week 4 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 5A East vs. 4A-3 matchup. 2-0 Nettleton hosts 2-0 Pocahontas. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Raider Field. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch it here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night - September 17th, 2021
Game of the Week: Pocahontas at Nettleton
Rivercrest at Brookland
North Little Rock at West Memphis
Mountain Home at Batesville
Paragould at Trumann
Gosnell at Hoxie
Corning at Salem
Marked Tree at Piggott
Newport at Lonoke
McCrory at Baptist Prep
Caruthersville at Kennett
Canceled: Cross County at Barton
