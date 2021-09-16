Jonesboro Municipal Airport may add a new destination

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lot of plans for planes are taking flight in Northeast Arkansas.

One, the Essential Air Service bids are in for the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

And two, lawmakers are working to develop a regional airport.

The Department of Transportation started taking EAS proposals from airlines at the end of July, with four carriers responding with proposals for Jonesboro.

“We make recommendations towards that. The Department of Transportation will review the bids and they will actually select and appoint a contract,” said George Jackson, manager of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

Air Choice One, Boutique Air, Cape Aire, and Southern Airways Express are the four carriers.

We looked through all of their proposals and all offered flights to St. Louis.

Air Choice One and Southern Airways offered additional options. They offered plans that have trips to Nashville, Dallas, and New Orleans.

“We made a motion in the recent Airport Commission meeting to go with the recommendation of air choice one with 12 round trip flights to St. Louis and 6 to Nashville,” said Jackson.

They recommended that option to the department and now they wait. The DOT makes the final decision by looking at recommendations from community members and the airport commission.

Lawmakers in Northeast Arkansas are also looking at how to improve air travel in the area.

“It will help us work regionally in Northeast Arkansas. Which we need to do we need to be more cohesive with our cities in our counties here and work together,” said State Rep. Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro).

Rep. Ladyman is working with mayors, senators, and other representatives on getting a study done on if this area could benefit from a bigger airport.

“How much business is here? How many people are driving across the river to Memphis to fly? And what’s the volume of business? So would it support a regional airport,” said Ladyman.

The state representative mentioned that he worked with people in Northwest Arkansas that developed the regional airport there. He saw the economic impact it had in that part of the state and wants the same for this region.

Ladyman said he is not sure how long this process will take put they are doing all they can to make sure this is beneficial for Northeast Arkansas.

