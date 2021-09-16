Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro Municipal Airport may add a new destination

By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lot of plans for planes are taking flight in Northeast Arkansas.

One, the Essential Air Service bids are in for the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

And two, lawmakers are working to develop a regional airport.

The Department of Transportation started taking EAS proposals from airlines at the end of July, with four carriers responding with proposals for Jonesboro.

“We make recommendations towards that. The Department of Transportation will review the bids and they will actually select and appoint a contract,” said George Jackson, manager of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

Air Choice One, Boutique Air, Cape Aire, and Southern Airways Express are the four carriers.

We looked through all of their proposals and all offered flights to St. Louis.

Air Choice One and Southern Airways offered additional options. They offered plans that have trips to Nashville, Dallas, and New Orleans.

“We made a motion in the recent Airport Commission meeting to go with the recommendation of air choice one with 12 round trip flights to St. Louis and 6 to Nashville,” said Jackson.

They recommended that option to the department and now they wait. The DOT makes the final decision by looking at recommendations from community members and the airport commission.

Lawmakers in Northeast Arkansas are also looking at how to improve air travel in the area.

“It will help us work regionally in Northeast Arkansas. Which we need to do we need to be more cohesive with our cities in our counties here and work together,” said State Rep. Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro).

Rep. Ladyman is working with mayors, senators, and other representatives on getting a study done on if this area could benefit from a bigger airport.

“How much business is here? How many people are driving across the river to Memphis to fly? And what’s the volume of business? So would it support a regional airport,” said Ladyman.

The state representative mentioned that he worked with people in Northwest Arkansas that developed the regional airport there. He saw the economic impact it had in that part of the state and wants the same for this region.

Ladyman said he is not sure how long this process will take put they are doing all they can to make sure this is beneficial for Northeast Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
Boil water order issued
A Craighead County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to...
Man arrested on child porn charge
Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling...
Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties
COVID numbers still increased, but did not spike like expected
State is seeing an unexpected COVID trend
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business

Latest News

The Arkansas State University Alumni Association announces award selections.
ASU Alumni Association announces selections for Distinguished Alumni
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that the state of Arkansas will receive up to 98 Afghan...
Up to 100 Afghan refugee cases could be headed to Arkansas, Gov. Hutchinson says
While statewide cases have started to trickle down, one Jonesboro hospital is reporting...
St. Bernards seeing ‘record-breaking’ hospitalizations
Memphis wrestling legends say ‘get your vaccine’
Memphis wrestling legends say ‘get your vaccine’