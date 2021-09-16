Jonesboro students helping young victims of Hurricane Ida

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Efforts continue to help our southern neighbors affected by Hurricane Ida. The BETA Clubs at Nettleton Schools have been collecting donations to assist a fellow BETA district in Louisiana.

Both Ragan Smith and Ameriya Persons are members of the Nettleton Jr. High Beta Club. Smith is the state’s Beta Club president and says “Beta Club is an organization that believes in helping students develop good leadership, good character and giving back to the community.”

The club’s motto: “Let us lead by serving others.”

Serving others is something that’s instilled in the students by their sponsor.

“Mrs. Bradway was very energetic about helping people in Louisiana,” Smith said.

Heather Bradway’s came up with the idea to help those in Louisiana after her cousin’s high school where she teaches took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida.

The intermediate and high schools teamed up with First Community Bank to pack up donations and drive them 479 miles from Nettleton High school to Central Lafourche High School in Mathews, Louisiana.

“I think the people in Louisiana would actually like this,” said Persons. “They’ll thank us so much because, after Hurricane Ida, half of their stores were knocked down. So, I think they would be very grateful for this.”

You can help the students in their efforts by dropping off the following items at the locations below:

