Law enforcement asks people to be aware of scam

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area sheriff’s office is asking people to be careful about a scam dealing with Amazon accounts and pre-paid Visa cards.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they found out about the scam.

Officials said people will get a call from someone saying they are a representative from Amazon. The person will ask you about recent purchases before asking a victim to buy prepaid Visa cards from Walmart, Target or another store and will give the information on the card to the caller.

Authorities ask that you should never give out personal or financial information over a telephone to anyone you do not know; or make payments with a gift card, prepaid debit or wire transfer.

Anyone who gets a similar call can contact the Consumer Protection Division at the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at 800-482-8982 or call their local police or sheriff’s office.

