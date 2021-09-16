Energy Alert
Memphis wrestling legends say ‘get your vaccine’

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Memphis wrestling legends are looking to take down COVID-19.

Jerry “The King” Lawler, Dave Brown, Jimmy Hart and Jerry Calhoun joined local businessman Jack Sammons to share a message.

“All of these gentleman are vaccinated, and they believe by golly that you should be too. So get on board and make it happen,” said Sammons.

This video is courtesy of Don DeWeese, owner of Gibson’s Donuts.

From left to right:

  • Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler -- wrestler
  • Dave Brown -- announcer and retired Action News 5 chief meteorologist
  • Jack Sammons
  • Jimmy Hart -- manager
  • Jerry Calhoun -- referee

