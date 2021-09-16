Energy Alert
Up to 100 Afghan refugee cases could be headed to Arkansas, Gov. Hutchinson says

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that the state of Arkansas will receive up to 98 Afghan refugee cases, with groups helping those impacted by the situation.

In a statement, the governor said he received word from the White House about the issue.

“While we are waiting on specific information, I have been briefed on the heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake and vaccinations that are being implemented by our federal partners,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We are expecting Afghan refugees in the near future with more coming as they are assigned to the resettlement agencies by their national parent organizations. Refugee relocation is being assisted by faith-based organizations and local sponsors so refugees will successfully integrate to life in Arkansas.”

Gov. Hutchinson said the refugees provided help for the United States in the past two decades and the state and nation should reciprocate.

“These refugees have supported the United States over the past 20 years. We want to help relocate these allies for their protection and the protection of their families from the sure peril they will face if they remain in Afghanistan,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

