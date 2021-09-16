Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Dozens of child porn images, videos found on man’s phone

A man faces 30 counts of child pornography after investigators say they found dozens of...
A man faces 30 counts of child pornography after investigators say they found dozens of sexually explicit images and videos on his phones.(Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces 30 counts of child pornography after investigators say they found dozens of sexually explicit images and videos on his phones.

According to online court records, 39-year-old Chad Christopher Lowe of Mountain View admitted to using an online app to “send and receive child pornography [with] other individuals he did not know.”

Police began investigating Lowe after receiving a cyber tip on Aug. 26 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The affidavit stated the electronic service provider KiK reported 30 images sent from a cell phone were flagged as child pornography between July 17 and Aug. 14.

KiK provided exact locations, dates, and times of these transfers to investigators.

“One location had a camera and allowed us to identify a vehicle which [led] to the identity of the defendant,” detectives stated in the court documents.

During question on Sept. 14, Lowe reportedly confessed to using free Wi-Fi at one of the locations to send and receive child pornography.

Police reported finding 85 images and 38 videos containing child pornography on Lowe’s two cell phones.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, a judge found probable cause to charge Lowe with 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Lowe is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond at the Stone County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
Boil water order issued
A Craighead County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to...
Man arrested on child porn charge
Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling...
Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business
COVID numbers still increased, but did not spike like expected
State is seeing an unexpected COVID trend

Latest News

At this time, there are more than 140 medical marijuana dispensary facilities in Missouri.
Veterans fund receives $6.8M from Mo. medical marijuana program
The 2021 Business Expo was held Wednesday in Jonesboro, with a cartoon and comic book theme.
2021 Business Expo held, with comic book, cartoon theme
The BETA Clubs at Nettleton Schools have been collecting donations to assist a fellow BETA...
Jonesboro students helping young victims of Hurricane Ida
About 1,200 evacuees from Afghanistan are expected to settle in Missouri as part of the first...
Missouri to receive 1,200 Afghan evacuees from first group