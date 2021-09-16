Police: Dozens of child porn images, videos found on man’s phone

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces 30 counts of child pornography after investigators say they found dozens of sexually explicit images and videos on his phones.

According to online court records, 39-year-old Chad Christopher Lowe of Mountain View admitted to using an online app to “send and receive child pornography [with] other individuals he did not know.”

Police began investigating Lowe after receiving a cyber tip on Aug. 26 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The affidavit stated the electronic service provider KiK reported 30 images sent from a cell phone were flagged as child pornography between July 17 and Aug. 14.

KiK provided exact locations, dates, and times of these transfers to investigators.

“One location had a camera and allowed us to identify a vehicle which [led] to the identity of the defendant,” detectives stated in the court documents.

During question on Sept. 14, Lowe reportedly confessed to using free Wi-Fi at one of the locations to send and receive child pornography.

Police reported finding 85 images and 38 videos containing child pornography on Lowe’s two cell phones.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, a judge found probable cause to charge Lowe with 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Lowe is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond at the Stone County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

