Daily Chance of Rain Until a Cold Front Next Week

September 17th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast each day until a cold front clears out the air late Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, depending on if you see more sun or rain. The best chance comes in the afternoon and evening, but rain may develop overnight and in the mornings some days. Watch out for lightning tonight at any football games and over the weekend. Temperatures fall from the 80s to the 70s behind the front. Overnight temperatures in the 50s look likely. Lower humidity will help make it feel like fall too!

