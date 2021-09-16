Energy Alert
Riverside alum Gavin Stone continues rise in minors

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is in the minor leagues in the Dodgers system.(Source: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (KAIT) - A Riverside alum is faring well in the minors.

Gavin Stone is mowing down batters in Michigan. He has 37 strikeouts in 5 starts with the Great Lakes Loons. That’s the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stone was promoted from Rancho Cucamonga to Great Lakes on August 17th. The Rebel and UCA great has at least 7 K’s in 8 straight starts.

Stone is reaching 98 on the radar gun. We could see him soon in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

