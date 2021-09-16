Riverside alum Gavin Stone continues rise in minors

MIDLAND, Mich. (KAIT) - A Riverside alum is faring well in the minors.

Gavin Stone is mowing down batters in Michigan. He has 37 strikeouts in 5 starts with the Great Lakes Loons. That’s the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stone was promoted from Rancho Cucamonga to Great Lakes on August 17th. The Rebel and UCA great has at least 7 K’s in 8 straight starts.

Stone is reaching 98 on the radar gun. We could see him soon in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Gavin Stone is on some kind of hot streak, and he continues to miss bats at a prodigious rate - he struck out 7 today in 3.0 IP of one run ball. Across his past 4 starts for Great Lakes:



17.0 IP, 10 hits, 5 walks, 29 Ks, 1.59 ERA pic.twitter.com/48jge7nK0g — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) September 12, 2021

