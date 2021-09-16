Energy Alert
Sept. 16: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Sept. 16. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not as wet today after a cold front yesterday.

Humidity and temperatures have fallen a little bit, but not a big drop. That may come next week.

Moisture surges back north this weekend giving us a few more chances for rain.

Any showers and storms likely stay isolated to scattered so some may miss out.

Rain chances linger next week until a cold front arrives late Tuesday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

With the harvest season among us, a parts and equipment shortage could impact the season and food chain.

Your morning cup of coffee may look a little different as smaller businesses scramble to find plastic cups for iced coffee.

Administrators at one Region 8 school district are wondering what’s next after voters shot down a proposed millage increase.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

