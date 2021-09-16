St. Bernards seeing ‘record-breaking’ hospitalizations

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While statewide cases have started to trickle down, one Jonesboro hospital is reporting record-breaking numbers of COVID hospitalizations.

St. Bernards Healthcare announced Thursday it is currently treating 93 COVID-positive patients, 86 percent of whom are unvaccinated.

Thirty people are in the hospital’s ICU, with 18 on ventilators.

“While our state-wide numbers have been trending downward recently, our medical center is still experiencing record-breaking hospitalizations, with yesterday’s highest ever single-day increase of 22 new COVID patients,” the news release stated.

The medical center also noted that of the deaths recorded since June 23, 98 percent were unvaccinated.

Saying vaccinations “prevent death and serious illness,” they urged citizens to request a vaccine appoint by visiting their website Sit for a Shot or by calling 870-351-7171.

