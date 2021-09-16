Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

VA to hold virtual clinic Sept. 23

Arkansas veterans will have the opportunity later this month to get their questions answered on...
Arkansas veterans will have the opportunity later this month to get their questions answered on a variety of issues, including benefit claims, during a virtual clinic.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas veterans will have the opportunity later this month to get their questions answered on a variety of issues, including benefit claims, during a virtual clinic.

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will be having a Virtual Claims Clinic Sept. 23.

The offices can provide information on several issues including disability compensation, survivor benefits, pension, education and employment assistance, among others. The VA recently added three conditions - asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis - for people impacted by toxic exposure.

Veterans can set up a time for the clinic by calling 501-370-3829 by 5 p.m., Sept. 22 to participate in the event or more about the VA office by visiting here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business
Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
Boil water order issued
Pride issue remains a hot topic with library board
Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling...
Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties

Latest News

A national cup shortage may affect your morning coffee runs.
Cup shortage impacting Brookland coffee shops
Impacting local harvest
Ag equipment, parts shortage could impact food supply, farmer says
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement asks people to be aware of scam
September will now feature plenty of events to encourage reading around the city.
Batesville proclaims September reading month