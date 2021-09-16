VA to hold virtual clinic Sept. 23

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas veterans will have the opportunity later this month to get their questions answered on a variety of issues, including benefit claims, during a virtual clinic.

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will be having a Virtual Claims Clinic Sept. 23.

The offices can provide information on several issues including disability compensation, survivor benefits, pension, education and employment assistance, among others. The VA recently added three conditions - asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis - for people impacted by toxic exposure.

Veterans can set up a time for the clinic by calling 501-370-3829 by 5 p.m., Sept. 22 to participate in the event or more about the VA office by visiting here.

