Woman pleads not guilty in northwest Arkansas officer’s death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A Pine Bluff woman has pleaded not guilty to capital murder, escape, fleeing and other charges in the death of a northwest Arkansas police officer.

Shawna Cash, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Cash is charged in the June death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple.

Police have said Cash was driving a vehicle that struck and dragged Apple when he approached the vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty, according to court documents.

A co-defendant, Elijah Andazola, 18, has pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice in Apple’s death.

Cash and Andazola are jailed without bond and a gag order in the case bars attorneys from commenting.

