Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman pleads not guilty in northwest Arkansas officer’s death

Shawna Cash/Elijah Andazola/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Shawna Cash/Elijah Andazola/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A Pine Bluff woman has pleaded not guilty to capital murder, escape, fleeing and other charges in the death of a northwest Arkansas police officer.

Shawna Cash, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Cash is charged in the June death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple.

Police have said Cash was driving a vehicle that struck and dragged Apple when he approached the vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty, according to court documents.

A co-defendant, Elijah Andazola, 18, has pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice in Apple’s death.

Cash and Andazola are jailed without bond and a gag order in the case bars attorneys from commenting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
Boil water order issued
A Craighead County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to...
Man arrested on child porn charge
Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling...
Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business
COVID numbers still increased, but did not spike like expected
State is seeing an unexpected COVID trend

Latest News

Arkansas’ largest school district has ended its mask mandate as the state reported 28 new...
Arkansas’ largest school district ends its mask mandate
Moisture surges back north this weekend giving us a few more chances for rain.
Sept. 16: What you need to know
Moisture surges back north this weekend giving us a few more chances for rain.
Zach's Thursday forecast, Sept. 16
A national cup shortage may affect your morning coffee runs.
Cup shortage impacting Brookland coffee shops