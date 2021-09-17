Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cone receives life without parole in Reynolds murder

Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury convicted him of capital murder Friday afternoon in Jonesboro, prosecutors said Friday.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury sentenced Shawn Gregory Cone, 50, of Jonesboro after a jury trial this week at the Craighead County Courthouse. Cone was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the 2019 death of Alissa Reynolds.

In addition to the life without parole sentence, Cone was sentenced to 32 years in prison on abuse of a corpse, two theft of property charges and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, Chrestman said.

Officials said Jonesboro police went to Reynolds’ home in Dec. 2019 due to a welfare check.

Her body was found decomposed with puncture wounds inside the home and authorities believed she had been stabbed multiple times, officials said.

Officials were able to track down Cone in Key West, Fla. and arrested him on the murder charge.

Authorities waived the death penalty in Cone’s case.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Christopher Lowe, 39 of Mountain View faces 30 counts of child pornography after...
Police: Dozens of child porn images, videos found on man’s phone
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
A missing Mississippi County girl who was the subject of an Endangered Child Advisory from the...
Girl subject of endangered child advisory found safe
Jonesboro Municipal Airport officials wait for Department of Transportation EAS decision
Jonesboro Municipal Airport may add a new destination
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Jonesboro firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Madison Street

Latest News

Together We Foster opens clothing closet in Craighead County
Foster parents team up to help each other
Arkansas State head women's soccer coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley, Megan McClure, & Aliyah Williamson after Soccer beats South Alabama
A missing Mississippi County girl who was the subject of an Endangered Child Advisory from the...
Girl subject of endangered child advisory found safe
Region 8 News at 5 - 9/17/21