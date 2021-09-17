Cone receives life without parole in Reynolds murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury convicted him of capital murder Friday afternoon in Jonesboro, prosecutors said Friday.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury sentenced Shawn Gregory Cone, 50, of Jonesboro after a jury trial this week at the Craighead County Courthouse. Cone was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the 2019 death of Alissa Reynolds.

In addition to the life without parole sentence, Cone was sentenced to 32 years in prison on abuse of a corpse, two theft of property charges and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, Chrestman said.

Officials said Jonesboro police went to Reynolds’ home in Dec. 2019 due to a welfare check.

Her body was found decomposed with puncture wounds inside the home and authorities believed she had been stabbed multiple times, officials said.

Officials were able to track down Cone in Key West, Fla. and arrested him on the murder charge.

Authorities waived the death penalty in Cone’s case.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.