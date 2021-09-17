Endangered advisory issued for missing Arkansas girl

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Endangered Child Advisory for a missing Mississippi County girl.

Mya Arrigo, 14, of Blytheville was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the 2400-block of East State Highway 312.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and eyes. She’s 5′8″ and weighs 170 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing shorts and a Rugrats hoodie.

It’s believed she may be headed to Miami, Florida.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 870-658-2242.

