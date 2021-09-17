Energy Alert
Explore the river front with full moon kayaking

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the summer is winding down, Memphis River Parks Partnership is hosting some great events on the river front.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Memphis River Parks Director of External Affairs to find out what is in store.

The Full Moon Kayak series continues Saturday, September 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. Abbott said it has been one of their most popular events with as many as 200 people in attendance at times.

Next Saturday morning, September 25, Memphis River Parks Partnership is teaming up Lichterman Nature Center to host an insect themed program for kids to explore the insects that live on the river front and how important they are to the ecosystem.

