Foster parents team up to help each other

Together We Foster opens clothing closet in Craighead County
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At a moment’s notice, a child could move into a foster family’s care.

A group in Greene County is now helping those families with clothes and supplies for children. They recently expanded to Craighead County to help more families.

They opened a clothing closet during the expansion to give those families a place to meet and find clothes.

“We want to take care of these kids so having the parents know they can come and shop and at least get started is a huge relief and a burden taken off their backs,” said Tonya Wright.

Wright has served nearly 40 foster kids since 2013. She is also a board member of Together We Foster.

“You really do develop a bond, because only another foster parent knows the joy, the heartache, and the stress that comes with being that foster parent. So, it is so important that they know they don’t have to bear that burden alone,” said Wright.

The group wanted to help families that may need items for foster kids in their care, especially as shortages continue and prices rise.

“Sometimes, you’ll only have a kid for two or three days and financially, you may not be able to just go out every two or three days and buy new clothes. So, we love being able to offer that support,” said Wright.

Wright said they just opened the closet up to foster families a few weeks ago so they are still in need of donations of gently used clothes, shoes, and toys for newborns, up to teens.

They can be reached on Facebook on the Together We Foster page or by phone at 870-897-0814 or 870-476-6424.

