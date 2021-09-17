Energy Alert
Inspiration4 crew answers questions on St. Jude patients’ minds

Inspiration4 crew
Inspiration4 crew(WMC)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are there cows on the moon?

The civilian crew of the Inspiration4 spacecraft answered this and several other questions on the minds of patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude tweeted out a thread of videos with the crew’s answers.

St. Jude also tweeted out a video of their own Hayley Arceneaux giving a short look at what it’s like looking out of the cupola. The SpaceX crew’s Dragon cupola is the biggest window to be flown in space.

SpaceX tweeted that the crew will be giving a live on-orbit update at 5 p.m. ET Friday evening.

You can keep up with Inspiration4 crew’s mission on their YouTube page.

