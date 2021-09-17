Energy Alert
Jonesboro firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Madison Street

The Jonesboro Fire Department has responded to an apartment fire in the 1300 block of South...
The Jonesboro Fire Department has responded to an apartment fire in the 1300 block of South Madison Street, according to authorities.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department has responded to an apartment fire in the 1300 block of South Madison Street, according to authorities.

Details are scarce.

However, firefighters went to the scene around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

