Kennett firefighters respond to house fire

The Kennett Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of King Street early...
The Kennett Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of King Street early Friday. No one was hurt.(Source: Kennett Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - It was a busy early Friday for one area fire department as they responded to a house fire.

According to a post on the Kennett Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters went to the 400 block of King Street around 1 a.m. Friday due to the fire.

The kitchen and attic were damaged in the fire, which took around 90 minutes to put out.

Kennett fire was dispatched to a structure fire at 00:58 this morning. The home is located at 408 King street, the...

Posted by Kennett Fire Department on Friday, September 17, 2021

No injuries were reported, according to the Kennett Fire Department.

