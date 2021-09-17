Kennett firefighters respond to house fire
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - It was a busy early Friday for one area fire department as they responded to a house fire.
According to a post on the Kennett Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters went to the 400 block of King Street around 1 a.m. Friday due to the fire.
The kitchen and attic were damaged in the fire, which took around 90 minutes to put out.
No injuries were reported, according to the Kennett Fire Department.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.