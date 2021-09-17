M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - At least one person reported feeling a minor earthquake Thursday night in Northeast Arkansas.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 2.2 quake at 10:05 p.m. CST.
The tremblor was located nearly 4 miles west-northwest of Powhatan in Lawrence County.
According to the USGS website, one person reported feeling the quake.
