M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - At least one person reported feeling a minor earthquake Thursday night in Northeast Arkansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 2.2 quake at 10:05 p.m. CST.

The tremblor was located nearly 4 miles west-northwest of Powhatan in Lawrence County.

According to the USGS website, one person reported feeling the quake.

