Man arrested on 50 counts of child pornography

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Newport man is in custody on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.

Police arrested 50-year-old George Dewey Bales on Tuesday, Sept. 14, on 50 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Detective Mark Harmon said the case is still under investigation and further details cannot be released at this time.

However, Harmon asked that if anyone has information on the case, to call 870-523-2722.

