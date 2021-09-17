Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested on 50 counts of child pornography

A Newport man is in custody on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
A Newport man is in custody on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Newport man is in custody on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.

Police arrested 50-year-old George Dewey Bales on Tuesday, Sept. 14, on 50 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Detective Mark Harmon said the case is still under investigation and further details cannot be released at this time.

However, Harmon asked that if anyone has information on the case, to call 870-523-2722.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Christopher Lowe, 39 of Mountain View faces 30 counts of child pornography after...
Police: Dozens of child porn images, videos found on man’s phone
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Jonesboro Municipal Airport officials wait for Department of Transportation EAS decision
Jonesboro Municipal Airport may add a new destination
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Jonesboro firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Madison Street
COVID numbers still increased, but did not spike like expected
State is seeing an unexpected COVID trend

Latest News

On Thursday, Sept. 17, a Mississippi County jury found Rakeem Harris, 29, of Blytheville guilty...
Man convicted of killing store clerk
Mya Arrigo, 14, of Blytheville was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the 2400-block...
Endangered advisory issued for missing Arkansas girl
Wreck slows down morning commute in Jonesboro
Memphis funeral home featured in Netflix series accused of giving family wrong ashes
Memphis funeral home featured in Netflix series accused of giving family wrong ashes