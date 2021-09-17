Energy Alert
Man convicted of killing store clerk

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man convicted of gunning down a store clerk will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, a Mississippi County jury found Rakeem Harris, 29, of Blytheville guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Malik Holliman.

Circuit Judge Charles Mooney, Jr. followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Harris to life in prison plus 17 years.

According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, surveillance video showed Harris enter Danny’s Store, 930 South 21st Street, on the night of March 30, 2019, and shoot Holliman.

When officers arrived, they found Holliman’s “lifeless body lying on the store’s front doorstep.”

