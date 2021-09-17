NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/16/21)
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT
Thursday’s slate was headlined by a 4A Northeast clash. Brookland beat Westside in 4 sets.
Brookland 3, Westside 1
Jonesboro 3, Paragould 1
Valley View 3, Forrest City 0
Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 0
Wynne 3, Trumann 0
Batesville 3, Searcy 0
Marion 3, West Memphis 0
Highland 3, Pocahontas 2
Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 0
Midland 3, KIPP Delta 0
