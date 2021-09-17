Energy Alert
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/16/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Thursday’s slate was headlined by a 4A Northeast clash. Brookland beat Westside in 4 sets.

Brookland 3, Westside 1

Jonesboro 3, Paragould 1

Valley View 3, Forrest City 0

Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 0

Wynne 3, Trumann 0

Batesville 3, Searcy 0

Marion 3, West Memphis 0

Highland 3, Pocahontas 2

Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 0

Midland 3, KIPP Delta 0

