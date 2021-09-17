Project Zero gives foster teen first birthday party

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Dwynea is a 16-year-old who’s been in foster care for the last two years.

When Christie Erwin from Project Zero, an organization that supports foster children, found that Dwynea has never had a birthday, she knew she had to change that.

According to content partner KARK, Erwin hosted a birthday lunch and asked Project Zero’s followers to send in birthday cards for Dwynea.

If you’d like to support Project Zero on future projects, you can visit their website at TheProjectZero.org.

