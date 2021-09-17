Sept. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Sept. 17. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast each day until a cold front clears out the air late Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, depending on if you see more sun or rain.

The best chance comes in the afternoon and evening, but rain may develop overnight and in the mornings some days.

Watch out for lightning tonight at any football games and over the weekend.

News Headlines

Local school administrators are telling students to behave as a viral trend makes its way into Northeast Arkansas.

One person was hospitalized after fire swept through their Jonesboro apartment.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that the state of Arkansas will receive up to 98 Afghan refugee cases, with groups helping those impacted by the situation.

