Suspect arrested for rape in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A suspect wanted for rape in Helena-West Helena is in custody.

Dwayne Cartwright, 57, was arrested Thursday and is charged with rape.

Helena-West Helena police say the arrest stems from a sexual assault that happened March 28 at Heritage Hill Manor Apartments. They say a report from the Arkansas State Crime Lab identified Cartwright as a match to DNA collected at the scene of the incident.

Cartwright is being held at the Phillips County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. His first appearance in Phillips County Circuit Court is scheduled for November 8.

