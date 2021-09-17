Energy Alert
Teen killed in early-morning crash

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.

Jonesboro police reported the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 8000-block of East Highland.

The 17-year-old was eastbound when his 2013 Ford Fusion collided “front to front in the middle of a two-way turn lane” with a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Caleb Alston Stepp of Marked Tree.

Police pronounced the teen dead on the scene.

Stepp was removed from his car and taken by ambulance to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police did not reveal the teen’s name due to his age.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

