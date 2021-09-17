Energy Alert
TikTok trend leads to vandalism at schools

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Local school districts are telling students to behave as a viral trend makes its way into Northeast Arkansas.

It is known as the “bathroom challenge” or “devious lick.” It encourages students to vandalize and steal property.

Harrisburg Superintendent Chris Ferrell says they have seen soap and hand sanitizer dispensers torn off walls and pencil sharpeners and staplers stolen.

Farrell said the vandalism all comes at a price.

“When you tear up a soap dispenser, you’re tearing up something that’s in the $50 to $75 range, when you tear up the hand sanitizers, same price. Pencil sharpeners, anywhere from $35 to $50,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell says the kids will usually bring back the items.

Students are being disciplined on a case-by-case basis, and teachers have been made aware of the challenge.

To the north, Greene County Tech has seen one incident.

“We did have vandalism in one of our buildings, in one of our restrooms, and I think the kids were following suit with other TikTok videos that were out there,” said Gene Weeks, Greene County Tech superintendent.

Jonesboro Public Schools is also aware of the trend, warning the damage won’t be tolerated.

The SRO can write citations at Douglas MacArthur Junior High. They sent out a note saying, “We will not tolerate these violations or any disturbances that disrupt the learning environment.”

TikTok is removing these videos, but there are still many videos up.

