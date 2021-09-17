Energy Alert
Wilson under boil order

The residents in a Mississippi County town have been placed under a boil order, both city and state officials said Friday.(WJHG)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The residents in a Mississippi County town have been placed under a boil order, both city and state officials said Friday.

The town of Wilson said on social media that the boil order is in effect immediately and that people should boil any water used for cooking or drinking.

The Arkansas Department of Health also reported that the nearby Marie Water System is also under a boil order for an inadequate disinfectant level.

