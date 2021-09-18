Energy Alert
$750,000 bond set for failure to appear

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A decision not to show up in court has a Craighead County man facing an additional charge and a $750,000 bond, authorities said Friday.

The bond was set for Brent Lee Rogers, 47, of Bono during a court appearance Friday.

According to court records, Rogers was scheduled to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court in a 2020 drug and fleeing case June 12 and July 12-16 but did not show up.

The court records also showed that Rogers was being charged as a habitual offender with at least eight criminal charges in Craighead County, starting in 2002 with a drug possession and sexual assault case through a 2018 fleeing case.

Rogers is set to appear in court Sept. 30 on the failure to appear case.

