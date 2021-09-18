Arkansas State cross country opens 2021 with strong showing at Rhodes Invitational

In Saturday’s season opener at the Rhodes Invitational, the Arkansas State cross country teams weathered a rain delay en route to a strong start to the 2021 season at a rainy Shelby Farms Park.

Pauline Meyer led the way for the women, winning the individual crown to pace five scorers inside the top eight. A-State’s women totaled 24 points in the team scoring, the lowest since opening last season with 19 points at the UCA Challenge. On the men’s side, the Red Wolves placed second with 50 points behind Memphis. Lexington Hilton led the pack with a runner-up finish.

A-State opened up in the men’s 8K with all five scorers finishing in the top 20, including a pair of top-five finishers in the runner-up Hilton (24:52.2) and Coleman Wilson, who placed fourth with a collegiate-best 25:06.7. Transfer Nathan Herbst placed 11th with a finish in 25:31.4 while Seth Waters finished 14th with a time of 25:50.6. Freshman Dawson Mayberry was the fifth finisher for the Red Wolves, placing 19th with a time of 26:04.1 in his first collegiate race.

Two other Red Wolves notched career bests in Saturday’s opener, including Jacob Pyeatt (26:49.7) and Brady Pascoe (27:18.5). In addition to Herbst and Mayberry, three other runners made their debut in the Scarlet and Black: Ryan Parson, Grayson Young and Tyler Firment.

The women closed out the morning with a bang in capturing the women’s team title. Behind Meyer, Elizabeth Martin placed third with a collegiate-best 18:08.5 while Sophia Oury finished fifth in 18:21.7. Sophie Leathers placed seventh in 18:29.5, followed close behind by Ellie Albrecht in eighth with a time of 18:30.4. While not factoring into scoring, Kayla Wade clocked a collegiate-best 18:58.4 to place 10th.

Transfer Marina McDonough placed 11th with a time of 19:08.2 in her debut, with Sarah Trammel placing 14th in 19:17.7. Hannah McLaughlin posted a top-20 finish in her first collegiate action, running 19:29.1 while McKenzie Cornell (21st – 19:44.8) and Emily Efurd (40th – 20:29.1) rounded out A-State’s women’s runners.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Saturday, Oct. 2, traveling to Fayetteville, Ark., for the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival.

MEN’S 8K RESULTS

Team Results

1. Memphis – 32 points

2. Arkansas State – 50

3. UT Martin – 68

4. Rhodes – 158

5. Christian Brothers – 174

6. UT-Dallas – 176

7. Union (Tenn.) – 177*

8. LeTourneau – 177*

9. Blue Mountain – 235

10. East Texas Baptist – 280

11. Mississippi Valley State – 332

Individual Results

2. Lexington Hilton, 24:52.2 (2 points); 4. Coleman Wilson, 25:06.7* (4 points); 11. Nathan Herbst, 25:31.4 (11 points); 14. Seth Waters, 25:50.6 (14 points); 19. Dawson Mayberry, 26:04.1 (19 points); 22. John Carder, 26:20.0; 23. Owen Habeger, 26:23.8; 25. Ryan Parson, 26:30.6; 26. Grayson Young, 26:31.3; 34. Jacob Pyeatt, 26:49.7*; 39. Gregoire Saury, 27:00.1; 44. Brady Pascoe, 27:18.5*; 62. Tyler Firment, 28:06.3.

* - denotes personal best

WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS

Team Results

1. Arkansas State – 24 points

2. Memphis – 45

3. UT Martin – 83

4. Rhodes – 122

5. Union (Tenn.) – 149

6. Christian Brothers – 182

7. Blue Mountain – 226

8. UT-Dallas – 234

9. East Texas Baptist – 272

10. LeTourneau – 280

11. Mississippi Valley State – 309

12. Lane – 365

Individual Results

1. Pauline Meyer, 17:46.7 (1 point); 3. Elizabeth Martin, 18:08.5* (3 points); 5. Sophia Oury, 18:21.7 (5 points); 7. Sophie Leathers, 18:29.5 (7 points); 8. Ellie Albrecht, 18:30.4 (8 points); 10. Kayla Wade, 18:58.4*; 11. Marina McDonough, 19:08.2; 14. Sarah Trammel, 19:17.7; 19. Hannah McLaughlin, 19:29.1; 21. McKenzie Cornell, 19:44.8; 40. Emily Efurd, 20:29.1

* - denotes personal best

