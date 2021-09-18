Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arrest made in N.Y. escalator assault caught on camera

An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera....
An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera. (Source: New York Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 32-year-old Bradley K. Hill on Friday. He has been charged with assault and attempted assault.

Video from earlier this month shows a man kicking a woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator at a subway station.

The 32-year-old victim said it was traumatizing and scary. She was left with cuts and bruises.

The woman said the man became upset when she asked him to say “excuse me” after he bumped into her.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A missing Mississippi County girl who was the subject of an Endangered Child Advisory from the...
Girl subject of endangered child advisory found safe
On Thursday, Sept. 17, a Mississippi County jury found Rakeem Harris, 29, of Blytheville guilty...
Man convicted in fatal store shooting
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Cone receives life without parole in Reynolds murder
A Newport man is in custody on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
Man arrested on 50 counts of child pornography

Latest News

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts
Winning schools get free ice cream or a donation to their booster club.
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week Nominees (9/17/21)