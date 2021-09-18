Dozens of calls keep fire department busy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 150 calls since Sunday has kept Jonesboro fire crews busy.

Three of those calls happened during a one-hour span on Friday morning.

The Jonesboro Fire Department made a post on Facebook Friday morning detailing those calls, which included building fires and a car crash.

The post said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1:02 a.m. in the 8000-block of East Highland Drive.

One driver in that crash had to be extricated from their vehicle. The other driver, who was also extricated from their car, died at the scene.

Less than 45 minutes later, at 1:44 a.m., crews responded to the 400-block of Freeman Street due to a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they were met by the occupant of the home who was treated by medical personnel. Inside the home, firefighters found smoke and fire in the living room and were able to put out the fire quickly.

While on the scene of that fire, crews were called to another fire. That time in the 500-block of Roseclair Street.

There, the occupant of the apartment said her stove was on fire. Personnel with Engine 6 went to the kitchen and put out that fire before it could spread.

Fire crews got that call at 2:03 a.m.

The post said JFD has responded to 150 calls since Sunday. Crew C responded to 61 of those calls, with 37 runs on Monday and 24 on Thursday.

The fire department said the Thursday/Friday calls included three building fires, 16 medical calls, and 3 vehicle crashes.

One of the building fires included the apartment fire that happened Thursday evening in the 1300-block of South Madison Street.

