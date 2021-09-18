Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend missing, his family tells authorities

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van.

North Port Police tweeted Friday evening that authorities spoke with his family at their request, but not with Brian Laundrie. The family says they haven’t seen Laundrie since Tuesday.

He and his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito had left in July on a trip to national parks out West. She was reported missing Sept. 11 by her family and is now the subject of a nationwide search.

Investigators say Laundrie had returned Sept. 1 to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

Earlier Friday, a Utah county sheriff said detectives have determined there is no connection between Petito’s disappearance and a still-unsolved slaying of two women who were fatally shot.

Police in Florida had said Thursday a possible connection was being explored because the women were found dead in the same tourist town of Moab, Utah, where Petito and Laundrie had an emotional fight to which police had been called.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A missing Mississippi County girl who was the subject of an Endangered Child Advisory from the...
Girl subject of endangered child advisory found safe
Chad Christopher Lowe, 39 of Mountain View faces 30 counts of child pornography after...
Police: Dozens of child porn images, videos found on man’s phone
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
On Thursday, Sept. 17, a Mississippi County jury found Rakeem Harris, 29, of Blytheville guilty...
Man convicted in fatal store shooting

Latest News

Mountain Home Wins, 35-7
2021 FFN: Mountain Home Beats Batesville 35-7
France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
Trumann wins, 42-8
2021 FFN: Trumann Beats Paragould 42-8
Rivercrest wins, 31-26
2021 FFN: Rivercrest Beats Brookland 31-26
Nettleton Wins, 35-28.
2021 FFN Game of the Week: Nettleton Beats Pocahontas, 35-28