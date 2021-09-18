Energy Alert
Gov. Hutchinson: “We want anyone who comes here to be vetted”

The state of Arkansas will receive nearly 100 Afghan refugees and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there will be a process of vetting the refugees.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas will receive nearly 100 Afghan refugees and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there will be a process of vetting the refugees.

Gov. Hutchinson spoke with content partner Talk Business & Politics about the process of bringing the refugees to the state.

Gov. Hutchinson announced the policy Thursday in Little Rock.

In an interview that airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on KAIT-ABC, Gov. Hutchinson said the goal will be key in the situation.

“We want anyone who comes here to be vetted, to make sure they meet the criteria as an Afghan refugee,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Half of the refugees - 49 - will be going to Northwest Arkansas, while the other half will be going to Central Arkansas.

