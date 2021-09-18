Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a cloudy and wet day Saturday in Jackson County, but that didn’t stop those in the area from celebrating the life of Sydney Sutherland on what would have been her 26th birthday.

Finish Sydney’s run. It’s what hundreds of people came to do at ASU-Newport, where Sutherland graduated just a few years ago.

“So, Sydney was actually my student here at ASU-Newport and she was a great girl,” said Irina Reynolds, the coordinator of college success at ASU-Newport.

It was the second annual Celebration of Life 5K in honor of Sutherland, who would’ve turned 26 years old Saturday.

All proceeds from the 5K go toward helping a student following Sutherland’s path at ASU-N.

“Sydney graduated here from ASU-Newport with a nursing degree, so all the money that is raised today goes towards helping a nursing student go through ASU-Newport,” Reynolds said.

The 5K was just the kickoff event for a day filled with activities, including a pageant and live music.

Plenty of fun to be had, all in memory of a young woman taken too soon from the community, friends said.

“For her today, there is going to be a balloon release, so there’s lots of things that have happened in the past and that are going to continue to happen in the future for her memorial and her legacy to live,” Reynolds said.

Donations for the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship can be made at any time.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A missing Mississippi County girl who was the subject of an Endangered Child Advisory from the...
Girl subject of endangered child advisory found safe
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Cone receives life without parole in Reynolds murder
On Thursday, Sept. 17, a Mississippi County jury found Rakeem Harris, 29, of Blytheville guilty...
Man convicted in fatal store shooting
A Newport man is in custody on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
Man arrested on 50 counts of child pornography

Latest News

The Mothers of Angels is a support group for parents who've lost their children.
Mothers of Angels hold special “Walk to Remember”
The work to do bridge repair on a ditch crossing Highway 25 near Lynn will create some changes...
Work set for Highway 25 in Lawrence County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Millington bank robbery
Police stop Millington bank robbery