Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a cloudy and wet day Saturday in Jackson County, but that didn’t stop those in the area from celebrating the life of Sydney Sutherland on what would have been her 26th birthday.

Finish Sydney’s run. It’s what hundreds of people came to do at ASU-Newport, where Sutherland graduated just a few years ago.

“So, Sydney was actually my student here at ASU-Newport and she was a great girl,” said Irina Reynolds, the coordinator of college success at ASU-Newport.

It was the second annual Celebration of Life 5K in honor of Sutherland, who would’ve turned 26 years old Saturday.

All proceeds from the 5K go toward helping a student following Sutherland’s path at ASU-N.

“Sydney graduated here from ASU-Newport with a nursing degree, so all the money that is raised today goes towards helping a nursing student go through ASU-Newport,” Reynolds said.

The 5K was just the kickoff event for a day filled with activities, including a pageant and live music.

Plenty of fun to be had, all in memory of a young woman taken too soon from the community, friends said.

“For her today, there is going to be a balloon release, so there’s lots of things that have happened in the past and that are going to continue to happen in the future for her memorial and her legacy to live,” Reynolds said.

Donations for the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship can be made at any time.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.