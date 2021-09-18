Lottery games reach nearly $900 million in winnings
$457 million for Powerball, $405 million for Mega Millions gives people reason to buy tickets
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a chance this weekend to win almost $900 million in winnings through a pair of lottery games.
The Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn Friday evening, is now at $405 million while the Powerball jackpot is at $457 million.
Powerball is set to be drawn Saturday evening.
If no one wins either drawing, the amounts continue to go up until there is a winner.
