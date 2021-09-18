Mothers of Angels hold special “Walk to Remember”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mothers of Angels held its annual Walk to Remember Saturday morning, and this year’s walk had extra special meaning.

The Mothers of Angels Memorial Garden at Craighead Forest Park was renamed after Sean Stem, who played an intricate role in the creation of the garden.

Stem tragically passed away in a plane crash in January, and speakers including Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver reflected on Stem’s work before families began their walk to remember their lost children.

“We just do this every year to remember our children,” said Dora Eddings, the founder of Mothers of Angels. “I lost my little girl when she was six years old in a tragic auto accident, her name was Angie. And I’ve always wanted to honor her and this is what I started.”

The Mothers of Angels is a support system for parents grieving the loss of their children and uses donations and sponsorships from the community to keep the memorial garden open year-round.

