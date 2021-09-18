Energy Alert
Police look for suspect in church catalytic converter case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department would like to know who went to a church earlier this week with the intent to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

According to an incident report, officers went to the Valley View Church of Christ, 4500 Southwest Drive, around noon Sept. 16 about the situation.

A person, who was at the church, heard a loud grinding noise coming from a nearby bus barn and went to check it out.

She said when she got there, she did not see anyone but saw a camouflage backpack on the ground near one of the buses.

The church’s security system was able to get a photo of a possible suspect in the case and police are investigating.

Jonesboro police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in the cutting of a...
Jonesboro police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in the cutting of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.(Source: Valley View Church of Christ)

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

